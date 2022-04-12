J'khand ropeway accident: HC asks govt to submit report by Apr 25

The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday took suo motu congnisance of the Deoghar ropeway accident and asked the state government to submit a report by April 25. The court sought an affidavit on reasons for the accident, details of the rescue operation and the inquiry conducted by the authorities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad directed the advocate general Rajeev Ranjan to furnish a report on the accident before the court by April 25.

Attempts to rescue passengers trapped in cable cars on a ropeway for over 46 hours in Deoghar district ended on Tuesday afternoon with a tragedy as a 60-year-old woman fell to her death while she was being winched up by a helicopter, raising the death toll to three. All other 60 tourists, stranded since Sunday 4 pm, after a ropeway malfunction resulted in trolleys colliding at Trikut hills, around 20 kms from famous Baba Baidyanath temple, were safely evacuated with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters since Monday.

Fourteen of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for more than 40 hours, were rescued during the day.

The bench also asked the advocate general about media reports claiming that some technical institutes had earlier raised issues with the operation of the ropeway. Twelve injured people in the accident are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.

