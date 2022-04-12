Left Menu

J'khand ropeway accident: HC asks govt to submit report by Apr 25

All other 60 tourists, stranded since Sunday 4 pm, after a ropeway malfunction resulted in trolleys colliding at Trikut hills, around 20 kms from famous Baba Baidyanath temple, were safely evacuated with the help of Indian Air Force IAF helicopters since Monday.Fourteen of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for more than 40 hours, were rescued during the day.The bench also asked the advocate general about media reports claiming that some technical institutes had earlier raised issues with the operation of the ropeway.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:39 IST
J'khand ropeway accident: HC asks govt to submit report by Apr 25
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday took suo motu congnisance of the Deoghar ropeway accident and asked the state government to submit a report by April 25. The court sought an affidavit on reasons for the accident, details of the rescue operation and the inquiry conducted by the authorities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad directed the advocate general Rajeev Ranjan to furnish a report on the accident before the court by April 25.

Attempts to rescue passengers trapped in cable cars on a ropeway for over 46 hours in Deoghar district ended on Tuesday afternoon with a tragedy as a 60-year-old woman fell to her death while she was being winched up by a helicopter, raising the death toll to three. All other 60 tourists, stranded since Sunday 4 pm, after a ropeway malfunction resulted in trolleys colliding at Trikut hills, around 20 kms from famous Baba Baidyanath temple, were safely evacuated with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters since Monday.

Fourteen of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for more than 40 hours, were rescued during the day.

The bench also asked the advocate general about media reports claiming that some technical institutes had earlier raised issues with the operation of the ropeway. Twelve injured people in the accident are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022