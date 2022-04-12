Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:57 IST
Assam Police arrests man from Rajasthan for communal statement
Assam Police have arrested a person from Rajasthan for allegedly making communally and sexually charged statements against women on social media, an official said here on Tuesday. He has been brought to Guwahati and will be produced before the court on Wednesday, he added. The official said the accused had joined a live chat session on Instagram hosted by a girl from Assam where he made very derogatory remarks that were communally and sexually charged.

''We registered a case against the person. He was traced to Bikaner in Rajasthan, from where our team arrested him on Monday,'' he added. Bhanita Nath, the additional commissioner of police said the case was registered at the all women's police station here. The accused has been brought to the state on Tuesday and will be produced before the court on Wednesday, Nath added.

