Mason who fell on hard times amid lockdown held for mobile phone thefts

One person was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of express train passengers, a railway police official said on Tuesday.Inspector Archana Dusane of Kalyan railway police said most of the thefts took place on platform number four of Kalyan station and a probe zeroed in on Shubham Sanap 25.He claims he was a mason and took to stealing after suffering financial losses during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the official added.We have recovered nine mobile phone cumulatively worth Rs 1.21 lakh.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:03 IST
One person was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of express train passengers, a railway police official said on Tuesday.

Inspector Archana Dusane of Kalyan railway police said most of the thefts took place on platform number four of Kalyan station and a probe zeroed in on Shubham Sanap (25).

He claims he was a mason and took to stealing after suffering financial losses during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the official added.

''We have recovered nine mobile phone cumulatively worth Rs 1.21 lakh. He stays in Bhosari area of Pune and comes to Kalyan to commit thefts. He was held from Akola,'' Dusane said.

