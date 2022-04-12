Mason who fell on hard times amid lockdown held for mobile phone thefts
One person was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of express train passengers, a railway police official said on Tuesday.Inspector Archana Dusane of Kalyan railway police said most of the thefts took place on platform number four of Kalyan station and a probe zeroed in on Shubham Sanap 25.He claims he was a mason and took to stealing after suffering financial losses during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the official added.We have recovered nine mobile phone cumulatively worth Rs 1.21 lakh.
- Country:
- India
One person was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of express train passengers, a railway police official said on Tuesday.
Inspector Archana Dusane of Kalyan railway police said most of the thefts took place on platform number four of Kalyan station and a probe zeroed in on Shubham Sanap (25).
He claims he was a mason and took to stealing after suffering financial losses during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the official added.
''We have recovered nine mobile phone cumulatively worth Rs 1.21 lakh. He stays in Bhosari area of Pune and comes to Kalyan to commit thefts. He was held from Akola,'' Dusane said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shubham Sanap
- Dusane
- Bhosari
- Pune
- Archana Dusane
- Akola
- Kalyan
ALSO READ
Bus conductor molests teenage girl in Pune; arrested
Govt orders probe into fire incident involving Ola electric scooter in Pune
Pune: Mob attacks civic staff during anti-encroachment drive
LPG cylinders explode in storage shed in Pune, 1 person receives minor injuries
LPG cylinders explode in storage shed in Pune, 1 person receives minor injuries