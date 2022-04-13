Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes swapping pro-Russian politician for prisoners

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 03:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 03:07 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday proposed swapping senior pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for male and female prisoners of war being held by Moscow's forces.

In an early morning address, he said it was "important for our security forces and military forces to consider such a possibility." Ukraine's security services on Tuesday said they had arrested Medvedchuk, who is President Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

