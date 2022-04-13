Nurse, husband arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house

A nurse working in actor Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence was arrested along with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore in February from the house in plush Amrita Shergill Marg, police said on Wednesday.

Aparna Ruth Wilson takes care of the actor's mother-in-law, they said and added that Wilson's husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

The theft took place on February 11 and an FIR was registered on February 23 when it was reported at Tughlaq Road Police Station, police said.

The complainant in the case was the manager of Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's house that employs over 20 people, they said.

''The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old,'' a senior police officer said, adding that they have been arrested.

The stolen jewellery and cash are yet to be recovered, sources said.

Police said that further investigation is underway and most of the people working at the Amrita Shergill Marg house have been questioned.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), police said.

The Tughlaq Road police station had transferred the case to the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district for investigation, they said, adding that the Crime Branch was also probing the matter.

In March, the Faridabad Police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals that had allegedly duped Kapoor's father-in-law's export-import firm of Rs 27 crore.

The police had then said that the tricksters had been duping Harish Ahuja's Shahi Export Factory by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licenses, meant for his firm, on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)