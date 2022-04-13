Left Menu

SC restrains Andhra govt from transferring funds from SDRF to personal deposit account

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:21 IST
SC restrains Andhra govt from transferring funds from SDRF to personal deposit account
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the Andhra Pradesh government from transferring funds from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to personal deposit accounts.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said this is a very serious issue, and issued notice to the state government in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court the Ministry of Finance has asked questions from the state on the issue.

Advocate Gaurav Bansal, appearing for petitioner Palla Srinivasa Rao, submitted that Andhra Pradesh has diverted funds from SDRF to personal deposit accounts which is not permissible under the Disaster Management Act.

He submitted that the state government is illegally utilising the funds of the State Disaster Response Fund for the purposes other than specified under Section 46 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

''It is respectfully submitted that at a time when the court is actively and continuously monitoring the implementation of its order dealing with the issue of disbursing of ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to next of kin of those died due to COVID-19 and is leaving no stone unturned to provide benefits of the said order to public at large, the act of Andhra Pradesh whereby the State is diverting the State Disaster Response Fund to personal deposit account is not only against the law of the land but is also contemptuous is nature,'' the plea submitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022