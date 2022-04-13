Left Menu

Five Chimpanzees rescued in Assam's Karbi Anglong, two held

The police rescued five Chimpanzees and apprehended two persons in the Dilai area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:31 IST
Five Chimpanzees were rescued in Assam's Karbi Anglong. Image Credit: ANI
The police rescued five Chimpanzees and apprehended two persons in the Dilai area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Md Hobibur Rahman and Md Zanab Khan hailing from Manipur's Thoubal.

John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bokajan Sub-Division told ANI that, while performing Naka checking duty at Dilai Tiniali, the police team had intercepted a vehicle. "The vehicle was coming from Dimapur of Nagaland towards Guwahati and during the search of the vehicle we had recovered five chimpanzees. We have apprehended two persons namely Md Hobibur Rahman and Md Zanab Khan of Manipur's Thoubal district and also seized the vehicle along with five Chimpanzees," he said.

"After that, we handed over the apprehended persons along with all the seized items to the Assistant Conservator of Forest, I/C Manja Range, Karbi Anglong, East Division for taking necessary action," Das said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

