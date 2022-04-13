IAF, IIT Madras sign MoU to accelerate indigenisation efforts to achieve Atma Nirbhar Bharat

Indian Air Force and IIT Madras signed a MoU on 13 April 22 for various developmental projects to support the requirements of the IAF. The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF and Professor H S N Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering IIT Madras, at Air Force Station, Tughlakabad, Delhi.

Joint Partnership between IAF and IIT Madras aims to accelerate IAF's indigenisation efforts for achieving 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. Under the ambit of MoU, IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems. IIT Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.

IIT Madras in partnership with IAF will significantly contribute in indigenisation efforts by Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of Maintenance Command IAF, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving 'Self Reliance'.

(With Inputs from PIB)