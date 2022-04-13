Left Menu

Telangana court acquits AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in hate speech case

13-04-2022
A court here on Wednesday acquitted AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in the ''hate speech'' cases filed against him a decade ago. The special sessions court for the trial of MPs/MLAs pronounced the verdict.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, facing cases for his alleged hate speeches, was present in the court when the judgement on his acquittal was delivered.

Akbaruddin, the younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, was booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for making ''hate'' speeches wherein he allegedly used inflammatory and derogatory language against a community. He allegedly made objectionable remarks during his public speeches delivered at Telangana's Nizamabad on December 8, 2012, and at Nirmal town on December 22, 2012.

He was arrested and subsequently released on bail. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the chargesheet in 2016 while the district police which probed the Nirmal case also submitted the chargesheet in the same year.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case.

