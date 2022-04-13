Left Menu

Police foil dacoity attempt in Mumbai; four held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Mumbai police foiled a dacoity attempt by arresting four men and recovering weapons from them in the western suburb of Bandra here on Wednesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bandra police laid a trap in the early hours of the day and nabbed the four men who were planning to rob a bungalow on Rebel Road, an official said.

The police have arrested Abdullah Usman Sayyed alias Chota Abdullah (30) Noor Badshah Asgar Ali Sheikh (56), Vijay Chavan alias Vijya (50) and Yusuf alias Noor Gulam Kadar Sheikh (27), he said.

Abdullah has 16 cases to his name, while multiple cases are registered against the other accused as well, he said.

An offence under section 399 (dacoity) of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the official added.

