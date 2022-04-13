Left Menu

Protest at Sharad Pawar's house: One more person arrested; 115 people held so far

Updated: 13-04-2022 15:44 IST
Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with a protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here last week, an official said.

With this, 115 people have so far been held after the incident took place last Friday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Chandrakant Suryavanshi, a Pune-based journalist with a YouTube channel, the official said.

A team from Mumbai's Gamdevi police station took him into custody from Pune and brought him here, the official said, adding that the man was being questioned.

A group of MSRTC employees, who are on strike, had staged a fiery protest outside Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road in south Mumbai on April 8 afternoon, accusing him of not doing anything to help them.

The Mumbai police later arrested several people, including lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who represents the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said the intelligence department had sent a letter to police officials concerned on April 4 about a possible protest by MSRTC workers outside Pawar's residence, but still there was a ''lapse'' and enough security arrangements were not made.

A probe is already on into the lapse, while the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of zone II has been transferred and a senior inspector of the Gamdevi police station suspended, the minister had said.

