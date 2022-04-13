MP: Over 300 constables inducted in BSF at Indore

At least 368 newly recruited constables formally joined the ranks of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Wednesday.

The constables joined the central armed forces after a ceremonial parade organised at the BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre here, by taking an oath to protect the country's frontiers.

The BSF's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) inspector general (IG) Ashok Kumar Yadav, Subsidiary Training Centre's IG Jaikrat Singh Rawat and other senior officers inspected the ceremonial parade on the occasion.

Of the new recruited constables, 363 are from Tamil Nadu and five belong to Karnataka, Assistant Training Centre's command officer (training) Sourabh said.

The recruits have undergone a 44-week-long rigorous training, during which they were trained on the aspects of internal security, handling and operating different weapons, map reading, disaster management and other allied fields, he said.

With an aim to inspire the young generation to join the Armed Forces, 25 youngsters from nearby Badodia Ema village were specially invited to witness the parade, the official said.

