Japan's defence minister looking into further aid for Ukraine

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Wednesday he would continue to look into further possible assistance for Ukraine after he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Ukraine's Oleksii Reznikov thanked Japan for its recent military aid, Kishi added.

Last month Japan shipped helmets and another non-lethal military kit to Ukraine via a U.S. Air Force cargo jet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)