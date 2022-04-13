Left Menu

OSCE experts document 'catalog of inhumanity' by Russia in Ukraine -U.S.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:47 IST
OSCE experts document 'catalog of inhumanity' by Russia in Ukraine -U.S.
Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Austria

An initial report by a mission of experts set up by Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) nations documents a "catalog of inhumanity" by Russian troops in Ukraine including war crimes, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE said on Wednesday.

"The report documents the catalog of inhumanity perpetrated by Russia's forces in Ukraine," Michael Carpenter said in a statement. "This includes evidence of direct targeting of civilians, attacks on medical facilities, rape, executions, looting, and forced deportation of civilians to Russia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022