OSCE experts document 'catalog of inhumanity' by Russia in Ukraine -U.S.
An initial report by a mission of experts set up by Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) nations documents a "catalog of inhumanity" by Russian troops in Ukraine including war crimes, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE said on Wednesday.
"The report documents the catalog of inhumanity perpetrated by Russia's forces in Ukraine," Michael Carpenter said in a statement. "This includes evidence of direct targeting of civilians, attacks on medical facilities, rape, executions, looting, and forced deportation of civilians to Russia."
