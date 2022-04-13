Left Menu

Kremlin says Biden's 'genocide' comments are wrong and unacceptable

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:30 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it categorically disagreed with U.S. President Joe Biden's description of Russia's actions in Ukraine as 'genocide'. Biden said on Tuesday that Russia's behaviour in Ukraine amounted to genocide in his view, using that word for the first time.

"We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters." This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed well-known crimes in recent times," Peskov said.

