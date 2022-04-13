Five killed in two road accidents in MP

Five persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Jhabua and Sheopur districts of Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.

While two persons were killed in an accident in Sheopur district this afternoon, three others died in Jhabua district late on Tuesday night, they said. Sheopur's police station in-charge Madhavi Shakya said that Hariom Meena (24) was killed, while his 50-year-old father was injured after a tractor hit their motorcycle.

''After hitting the motorcycle, the tractor tried to flee from the spot, but it overturned in which the vehicle's driver Shambhu Banjara (50) was also killed,'' she said. The father-son duo was returning from a temple located in Rajasthan after offering the invitation card of Hariom's marriage scheduled on May 3, the police officer said.

In Jhabua district, three men, aged between 25 to 30 years, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a DJ vehicle on Tuesday night at village Kaladungar, some four kms from the district headquarters, Jhabua police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat said.

''Two of the deceased were killed on the spot while one died succumbed to the injuries during the treatment,'' he said.

A case was registered and search for the DJ vehicle, which fled from the spot, is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)