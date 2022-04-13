Costa Rica accepts WTO decision in avocado trade spat with Mexico
Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:07 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Costa Rica's government said on Wednesday that it accepts the World Trade Organization's decision that largely sided with Mexico in a dispute with Costa Rica over import restrictions on Mexican avocados.
Costa Rica is "analyzing possible alternatives" to be able comply with the decision, the Central American president's office said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon to visit India tomorrow
Jaishankar meets Mexican counterpart, expresses will to strengthen India-Mexico partnership
Mexican president says to discuss energy plans with U.S. envoy Kerry
Six severed heads left on car in violent Mexican state
Mexican president poised to win historic, polarizing referendum on his rule