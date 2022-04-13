Dacoit killed in gunfight with police in Assam

A suspected dacoit has been killed in a gunfight with police in Assam's Darrang district, police said on Wednesday.

The gun-battle happened when the accused, who was arrested from Guwahati on Tuesday, was taken to his residence in Sipajhar area in Darrang district to recover stolen goods at night.

''Suddenly, the accused picked up a country-made pistol hidden in the bushes and opened fire on the policemen, leading to retaliatory firing in which he was critically injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead,'' an officer said. The accused was the mastermind of a recent murder and dacoity incident at Chatribari in Paltan Bazaar police station area in Guwahati, he said, adding that the firearm along with Rs 60,000 in cash was seized.

In another operation, the deceased's four accomplices were arrested from South Salmara-Mankachar district and a large amount of jewellery was found buried under the ground.

A total of 44 people have been killed and at least 107 injured in police action when they allegedly tried to either attack the law enforcers or attempt to flee from custody since the BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May 2021.

The high number of shoot-outs whipped up a political furore with the opposition alleging that the Assam Police has turned ''trigger happy'' and is indulging in ''open killings'' under the Sarma regime.

On March 28, the Assam government informed the state Assembly that death or injury to suspected criminals is ''not new'' if they try to escape from custody or attack the personnel.

