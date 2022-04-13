Left Menu

Tunisia's UGTT labour union says national dialogue must be without preconditions

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's UGTT labour union said on Thursday that any national dialogue on proposed changes to the constitution must be without preconditions and not based on the results of public online consultations announced by president Kais Saied.

Noureddine Taboubi, head of the powerful union, was referring to the consultations mandated by Saied in December before the planned amendments to the constitution.

