France to send additional military aid to Ukraine - defence minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France will send more military capacities to Ukraine in addition to some 100 million euros of equipment already provided, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, Parly did not say what Paris would be sending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

