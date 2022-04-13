France to send additional military aid to Ukraine - defence minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:59 IST
- Country:
- France
France will send more military capacities to Ukraine in addition to some 100 million euros of equipment already provided, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday.
In a post on Twitter, Parly did not say what Paris would be sending.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Interior Minister: probe underway into recent violent unrest in Paris suburb
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners
France's Macron to talk to Russia's Putin later on Tuesday
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll
Talks on 'Paris deal' for nature fail to secure agreement