Major tragedy averted with timely detection of IED in J&K's Doda

A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday after security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists on a busy road in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

A police party noticed a suspicious polythene bag lying along the Gath road on the outskirts of Doda town late in the evening, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Abdul Qayoom told PTI.

He said the traffic on the road was immediately suspended and the Special Operations Group of the local police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached the spot, along with the bomb disposal squad, which after inspection confirmed the presence of an IED inside the bag.

The IED was subsequently neutralised by experts at a nearby isolated place without causing any damage, the SSP said.

He said police have registered a case and launched a probe to identify those responsible for planting the IED on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)