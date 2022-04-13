Left Menu

Meghalaya: Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized, three arrested

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:41 IST
Three people were arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Wednesday and heroin worth Rs 2 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a Silchar-bound car coming from Shillong and seized 412 gm of heroin from the vehicle, district Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said.

A case was registered under NDPS Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

