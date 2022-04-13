Five killed as jeep falls into gorge in Rajasthan

Five people, including three children, were killed and 13 others injured on Wednesday after an overloaded jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. The accident took place near Nandeshwar Mahadev temple under the Nai police station limits. ''Five people were killed and 13 others were injured in the accident,'' Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Chaudhary said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences over the incident.

''The death of 5 people is very sad in the accident on Udaipur-Jhadol road in Udaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured in the accident,'' Gehlot tweeted.

