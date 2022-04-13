Left Menu

Five killed as jeep falls into gorge in Rajasthan

Five people were killed and 13 others were injured in the accident, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Chaudhary said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences over the incident.The death of 5 people is very sad in the accident on Udaipur-Jhadol road in Udaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:51 IST
Five killed as jeep falls into gorge in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including three children, were killed and 13 others injured on Wednesday after an overloaded jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. The accident took place near Nandeshwar Mahadev temple under the Nai police station limits. ''Five people were killed and 13 others were injured in the accident,'' Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Chaudhary said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences over the incident.

''The death of 5 people is very sad in the accident on Udaipur-Jhadol road in Udaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured in the accident,'' Gehlot tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022