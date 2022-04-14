Left Menu

Mumbai civic body forms squads to supervise drain desilting work ahead of monsoon

But, in 2022, the civic body brought the target down to 2.51 lakh metric tonne, he told reporters.He claimed that the work contract cost has increased to Rs 160 crore this year from Rs 132 crore in 2021. If less quantity of silt will be removed from drains, then why the BMC is paying more he asked.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 09:18 IST
Mumbai civic body forms squads to supervise drain desilting work ahead of monsoon
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed squads to supervise the desilting work of drains in the city ahead of the forthcoming monsoon season.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday announced the drain desilting work inspection from Thursday- starting from the Mithi river in the Bandra Kurla Complex. A BJP delegation led by MLA Ashish Shelar had met Chahal on Wednesday and demanded that a task force be set up to keep a check on the drain desilting process as part of the pre-monsoon prepration works.

The BJP claimed that not more than 10 per cent of the desilting work was completed so far.

Shelar said the BMC had set a target of removing 3.12 lakh metric tonne of silt in 2020 and the target was increased to 4.16 lakh metric tonne in 2021. But, in 2022, the civic body brought the target down to 2.51 lakh metric tonne, he told reporters.

He claimed that the work contract cost has increased to Rs 160 crore this year from Rs 132 crore in 2021. ''If less quantity of silt will be removed from drains, then why the BMC is paying more ?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022