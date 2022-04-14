Left Menu

Sikkim Police solves burglary case

After committing burglaries in Sikkim he used to flee to his house at Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal. Khatri has committed five burglaries in Sikkim and looted around Rs 22 lakh in cash and other valuables, the SP added.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:53 IST
Sikkim Police solves burglary case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Police arrested a man from neighbouring West Bengal in connection with the burglary case reported from a house in Nam Nang area here on April 11, an officer said on Thursday.

A man had filed a case with Sadar Police station here stating that Rs 12 lakh in cash, 150 gm of gold, watches and mobile phones were stolen from his house.

Superintendent of Police, Gangtok Tenzing Loden Lepcha told PTI that police arrested Bushan T Khatri from West Bengal border Rangpo in connection with the burglary and recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash and 50 gm of stolen gold from his possession.

The SP said Khatri was a hardened criminal. After committing burglaries in Sikkim he used to flee to his house at Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal. Khatri has committed five burglaries in Sikkim and looted around Rs 22 lakh in cash and other valuables, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022