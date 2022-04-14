Ukrainian towns Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka likely to be Russian targets, UK says

The Ukrainian towns of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are likely to be targeted by Russia for levels of violence seen in other urban centres since Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February, British military intelligence said on Thursday.

In an update on the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that "widespread missile and artillery strikes and efforts to concentrate forces for an offensive" showed a reversion to traditional Russian military doctrine.

The MoD added that Ukraine's continued defence of Mariupol was currently tying down significant numbers of Russian troops and equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)