Lawyer Jayshree Patil named wanted accused in MSRTC workers protest at Pawar's home: Police

Lawyer Jayshree Patil, wife of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, has been shown as wanted accused by police in the case of MSRTC workers protest last week outside NCP president Sharad Pawars residence here, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:47 IST
Lawyer Jayshree Patil, wife of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, has been shown as wanted accused by police in the case of MSRTC workers' protest last week outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence here, an official said on Thursday. So far, the police have arrested 116 people, including Sadavarte, in the case. Sadavarte, one of the lawyers representing the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, was arrested along with several MSRTC workers by the Mumbai police after they staged a protest outside Pawar's residence in the metropolis on April 8.

During the investigation into a ''conspiracy'' behind with the protest, the police got some important leads which showed the alleged involvement of lawyer Jayshree Patil in the case, the official said. According to Gamdevi police officials, one of the arrested accused Chandrakant Suryavanshi, who claims to be a journalist with a Marathi news channel on YouTube, has told the police that there was a meeting of MSRTC workers' ''core committee'' a day before the protest. In the meeting, it was decided that protesters will go to 'Silver Oak', the residence of Pawar, with footwear and stones, the official said. According to Suryavanshi's statement, Sadavarte's wife Jayshree Patail was present during the meeting, he said. The Gamdevi police have also mentioned this fact before a Mumbai court and added Patil's name as wanted accused along with a Nagpur-based person and others in the case, the official said.

Patil has not been arrested so far, he added.

