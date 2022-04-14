Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:25 IST
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Shopian
Representative image
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

On receiving information about the presence of militants at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

During the search operation, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

The official said the exchange of fire was going on.

