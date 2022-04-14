Johnson: Ending up in Rwanda will deter migrants from coming to the UK
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the risk of ending up in Rwanda rather than the UK will be a "considerable deterrent" over time, as he set out the government's new partnership with the African country to address illegal immigration.
Britain plans to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda to be processed as a possible solution to the problem of cross-Channel migration.
