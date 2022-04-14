Left Menu

Johnson: Ending up in Rwanda will deter migrants from coming to the UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:42 IST
Johnson: Ending up in Rwanda will deter migrants from coming to the UK
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the risk of ending up in Rwanda rather than the UK will be a "considerable deterrent" over time, as he set out the government's new partnership with the African country to address illegal immigration.

Britain plans to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda to be processed as a possible solution to the problem of cross-Channel migration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022