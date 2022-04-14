Prisoner serving life sentence commits suicide in MP jail

A 34-year-old prisoner serving double life imprisonment in a murder case allegedly committed suicide inside the Indore Central Jail, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The prisoner, identified as Lalit alias Kalu, allegedly hanged himself with a string of his pyjamas in his barrack late Wednesday night, MG Road police station in-charge D V S Nagar said.

He was kept in a separate barrack because of a dispute with other prisoners, jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said, adding that Lalit hanged himself from the door of the barrack around 11.45 pm.

The incident is being probed from all angles, Nagar said.

The deceased was awarded double life imprisonment by a court in a murder case in 2008.

She also informed that recently tobacco was seized from Lalit's possession and when questioned, he had refused to reveal from where he sourced it.

A judicial probe will be conducted in the matter.

