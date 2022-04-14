Mobile trucks deployed to Home Affairs offices in KZN

The Department of Home Affairs says most of its offices in the KwaZulu-Natal province are experiencing network problems.

This comes as heavy rains in the province have caused damage to communication infrastructure, which Home Affairs uses to provide its services.

"Offices in KZN will prioritise death registration and issuance of Temporary IDs. For this purpose, mobile trucks have been deployed to high volume offices in an effort to bring services closer to the people," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

For other services, members of the public are advised not to go to the offices until further notice.

"Technicians are attending to the problem to ensure the connectivity problem is resolved. Delays are expected as some roads are still blocked due to floods," the department said.

The department apologises for the inconvenience caused to citizens and clients.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)