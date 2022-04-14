Left Menu

Mobile trucks deployed to Home Affairs offices in KZN

For other services, members of the public are advised not to go to the offices until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:00 IST
Mobile trucks deployed to Home Affairs offices in KZN
The department apologises for the inconvenience caused to citizens and clients. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzncogta)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs says most of its offices in the KwaZulu-Natal province are experiencing network problems.

This comes as heavy rains in the province have caused damage to communication infrastructure, which Home Affairs uses to provide its services.

"Offices in KZN will prioritise death registration and issuance of Temporary IDs. For this purpose, mobile trucks have been deployed to high volume offices in an effort to bring services closer to the people," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

For other services, members of the public are advised not to go to the offices until further notice.

"Technicians are attending to the problem to ensure the connectivity problem is resolved. Delays are expected as some roads are still blocked due to floods," the department said.

The department apologises for the inconvenience caused to citizens and clients.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022