Hashkhali gang rape : CBI may speak to girl's father on allegation about body being snatched at gunpoint

The CBI is on Thursday expected to interrogate the father of the girl who was allegedly gang raped and died in West Bengal's Nadia district, after he alleged that his daughter's body was snatched at gunpoint for cremation, an officer of the investigating agency said.

The CBI, which is investigating the case on the direction of Calcutta High Court, is also likely to visit the house of the prime accused where the crime was allegedly perpetrated, the officer said.

A CBI team, which has two woman officers, reached Hanshkhali in Nadia district on Wednesday night. It visited the police station in Nadia district and took into its custody the case diary and other documents related to the investigation, he added.

''We have collected the case diary and other documents related to the investigation. We may go and meet the father of the girl and record his statement today,'' the officer told PTI.

The girl's father, who is in hospital, had claimed on Wednesday that the accused, the son of a panchayat leader, had snatched his daughter's body at gunpoint and cremated her.

The girl's parents have also alleged that they were threatened with dire consequences if they reported the incident to the police.

The girl, a student of standard nine, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a party in that house on April 4. The police complaint was filed by her family on April 10.

The prime accused is the son of a TMC panchayat member at Hanskhali, her family claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)