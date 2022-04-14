Left Menu

13 injured in cylinder explosion in southeast Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:49 IST
Thirteen people were injured following a cylinder blast inside an eatery near Jamia Millia Islamia in southeast Delhi on Thursday, Delhi Fire officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 3.49 pm and three fire tender were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

All those who got injuries were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The fire was later extinguished, he added.

