Left Menu

Madras HC refuses advance bail to ACP

The abscondence of the petitioner, all along, though being a senior police officer, disclosed his intention and if he was released on bail, he might not be available for investigation and trial, the judge observed.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:59 IST
Madras HC refuses advance bail to ACP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) attached to a police station here, who was absconding ever since a case had been registered against him for offences under various sections of the IPC and the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and feared arrest, was refused anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court. ''Taking note of the averments made in the FIR and the conduct of the petitioner, this Court is not inclined to entertain this anticipatory bail petition (from Sivakumar),'' Justice G Jayachandran observed recently.

The charge against Sivakumar was that while working as ACP in 2019, he had actively assisted one Venkatesh from the city in a cheating and land grabbing case involving Rs. 20 crore, belonging to one Venkata Siva Naga Kumar. The other accused included the inspector, SI and other cops attached to Thirumangalam police station. When the matter came up on April 12, Sivakumar's senior counsel told the judge that the investigation was over and the complainant (Venkatesh) and the prime accused had arrived at a settlement and the offending documents were cancelled and a joint compromise memo was filed before the court in the quash proceedings initiated by the other accused. Hence, his custodial interrogation is not necessary, he added. Turning down the plea, the judge pointed out that the complainant had made specific allegations against the ACP regarding his excess and highhandedness. The proposed joint compromise between the private party would not exonerate the alleged excessive force and abuse of power alleged to have been committed by the petitioner. The abscondence of the petitioner, all along, though being a senior police officer, disclosed his intention and if he was released on bail, he might not be available for investigation and trial, the judge observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022