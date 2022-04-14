Hry govt extending scope of services, schemes under 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said his government is extending the scope of services under the its flagship 'Parivar Pechchan Patra (PPP)' scheme.

The state assembly had last year passed the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill aimed at creating a unique identification number for each family, while preparing a database enabling the families to access various government services.

Khattar said through the PPP, the government is reaching the doorstep of every beneficiary seeking welfare services and schemes. Now, the state government is extending the scope of services and schemes under the PPP, he said.

''Now, 443 services and schemes integrated with 43 departments are active with Parivar Pehchan Patra and 120 services and schemes are under discussion,'' he said.

Khattar was speaking while presiding over the 4th meeting of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA), an official statement said.

During the meeting, the officials apprised him that over 67 lakh families are registered with the PPP and various options to ease the process of verification, correction module, and grievance redressal have been created so that the applicants do not face any inconvenience.

He also said that maintaining the security of the PPP data ''is our topmost priority''.

The chief minister was informed during the meeting that various initiatives have been taken by the HPPA to avoid any data tampering for which regular security audits from empanelled agencies will be initiated from time to time.

The data will be regularly monitored and backups would be created to safeguard it.

