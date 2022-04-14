Following are the top stories till 9.00 PM NATION: DEL56 LD AMBEDKAR Country remembers Ambedkar, PM Modi says his ideas inspiration for govt New Delhi/Lucknow/Mumbai: Hailing B R Ambedkar’s contributions to the country's progress, leaders from across political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday paid tributes to the key architect of India's Constitution on his 131st birth anniversary. DEL54 CONG-BJP-AMBEDKAR Modi govt doing everything against what Ambedkar stood for: Cong New Delhi: The Congress accused the BJP-led Centre on Thursday of doing everything against what B R Ambedkar stood for, alleging that the rights of Dalits are being suppressed and atrocities against them are rising under this regime.

DEL39 PM-2NDLD MUSEUM India has proud tradition of strengthening democracy barring some exceptions: Modi New Delhi: Every government formed after Independence has contributed in taking India to the heights it has achieved today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and asserted that barring one or two exceptions, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

DEL53 CUL-PM MUSEUM-LD FAMILIES Families of former PMs happy with Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya; Gandhis skip event New Delhi: A spinning wheel which former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri got as ''dowry'', Chaudhary Charan Singh's diaries and P V Narasimha Rao's spectacles are among the articles that their families have offered for display at the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

BOM21 MP-RIOTERS-CHOUHAN Won't spare rioters; stern action against them will continue: Chouhan on Khargone violence Mhow/Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots and also justified the demolition of 'illegal structures' belonging to those allegedly involved in the recent violence in Khargone.

DEL29 ED-CHANNI-2NDLD QUESTIONED ED grills former Punjab CM Channi in money laundering case linked to sand mining New Delhi/Jalandhar: Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was questioned by the ED for over six hours in a money laundering investigation linked to sand mining in the state, officials said on Thursday.

DEL55 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER 4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian; 2 Army men dead in road accident on way to site Srinagar: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, while two Army personnel lost their lives as their vehicle met with an accident on the way to the site of the gunbattle, officials said. DEL33 JK-TERRORISTS-MOBILE HOTSPORT J-K terrorists new MO: using mobile data of unsuspecting civilians to escape security radar Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) The phone could be in your hand but another person, possibly a militant or a sympathiser, could be using its ‘hotspot’ facility, say police officials, red-flagging the latest modus operandi of terrorists in Kashmir and warning unsuspecting civilians about the trouble they could land in. By Sumir Kaul DEL41 DL-LD VIRUS-SCHOOLS Delhi govt to issue fresh guidelines to schools as Covid cases rise New Delhi: The Delhi government will issue fresh guidelines for schools amid reports of a few students testing positive for COVID-19 across the national capital and NCR. MDS11 TL-COVAXIN-FDA Fallout of WHO observations: Covaxin’s Phase 2/3 trials in US put on hold Hyderabad: The US Food and Drug Administration has put on hold the phase 2/3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in USA.

LEGAL: LGD3 SC-HATE SPEECH Hate speech: No specific words against any community uttered during Delhi event, police tells SC New Delhi: No specific words against any community were uttered during an event held here in December last year, the Delhi Police has told the Supreme Court which is hearing a plea seeking direction to ensure investigation and action against those who allegedly made hate speeches during two events held in Haridwar and Delhi.

LGD7 DL-COURT-TAHIR HUSSAIN Court acquits former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in property defacement case New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in a case of allegedly defacing public property by putting up a board wishing people a Happy New Year in 2015.

BUSINESS: DEL49 BIZ-NITI-GAUSHALA Niti working on gaushala economy to address stray cattle issue, says its member New Delhi: Keen on improving the gaushala (cow shelter) economy, government think-tank Niti Aayog is working on a roadmap to enable commercial use of cow dung for multiple purposes, and resolve various issues connected with stray cows which often become liability for farmers, its member Ramesh Chand has said.

DEL61 BIZ-PLI-2NDLD TEXTILES Govt approves 61 proposals of over Rs 19,000 cr under PLI scheme for textiles New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has approved 61 applications of companies, including Ginni Filaments, Kimberly Clark India Pvt ltd, and Arvind Ltd, with an investment potential of over Rs 19,000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.

