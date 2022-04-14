Left Menu

Protest outside Sharad Pawar's house: Accused arrested from Nagpur sent to 2-day police custody

Mumbai district court on Thursday sent Sandeep Godbole, the accused arrested in connection with an alleged attack on Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence, to two-day police custody.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:10 IST
Sandip Giridhar Godbole who was arrested from Nagpur earlier today was sent to Mumbai police custody by a magistrate at Esplanade Court

Godbole a mechanic with the MSRTC was suspended by the MSRTC recently. Meanwhile, police said that they have got hold of call records between suspended MSRTC official Abhishek Patil and Godbole just before the protest outside Pawar's residence.

According to the call, they were planning to launch a protest outside Pawar's residence. Godbole is also heard talking to Abhishek Patil about the Mahalaxmi petrol pump which is near Sharad Pawar's house. A total of 116 people have been arrested so far after a group of over 100 striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a protest outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's residence in the south Mumbai, last Friday.

MSRTC workers tried to enter Pawar's residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place. The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume their duty by April 22. MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, that would give them better salaries and greater job security. (ANI)

