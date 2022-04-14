Left Menu

National Conference condemns killing of Rajput driver in J-K’s Kulgam

National Conference on Thursday condemned the killing of driver Satish Kumar Singh, a Rajput, in a terror attack in Kulgam. Singh, 50, was shot dead at his home on Wednesday evening, amid a string of targeted attacks on members of minority communities in Kashmir Valley.The NC leaders termed the incident unfortunate and urged the police to investigate the case and nab the culprits.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:39 IST
National Conference condemns killing of Rajput driver in J-K’s Kulgam
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference on Thursday condemned the killing of driver Satish Kumar Singh, a Rajput, in a terror attack in Kulgam. In a joint statement, NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah said brutality has no place in any emancipated society. Singh, 50, was shot dead at his home on Wednesday evening, amid a string of targeted attacks on members of minority communities in Kashmir Valley.

The NC leaders termed the incident unfortunate and urged the police to investigate the case and nab the culprits. They also expressed unison with the bereaved family and prayed for fortitude to them and peace for the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022