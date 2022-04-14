SIT to probe Ram Navami violence in Jharkhand

A special investigation team will conduct a probe into the outbreak of violence during a Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, which had left one person dead and 12 injured, police said on Thursday. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lohardaga), B N Singh, will head the SIT, Superintendent of Police, R Ramkumar said.

The SP said altogether 14 FIRs have been registered and eight persons arrested so far in connection with the incident that took place on Monday in Hirhi Bhokta Bagan, which had witnessed rioting and brick-batting during the procession between groups belonging to two different communities.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed in various villages in the area to maintain law and order, and patrolling was being conducted round the clock, he said.

