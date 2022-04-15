IDB board votes to probe allegations against chief Claver-Carone - sources

The board of governors of the Inter-American Development Bank has approved a resolution to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, sources familiar with the decision said on Thursday.

Some countries were still voting on the issue, but sufficient support was reached to proceed with the investigation, two of the sources said.

IDB directors met last week to discuss hiring an outside firm to investigate allegations that Claver-Carone had carried out an intimate relationship with a staffer, Reuters reported exclusively.

