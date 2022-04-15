Japan to attend G20 meet, is not in a position to comment on Russia participation -finmin

Japan is not in a position to comment on each country's participation in the G20 finance ministers' meeting next week, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday, when asked about Russia's plans to join it online.

Japan "will take appropriate steps in close cooperation with G7 allies and the chair country Indonesia," Suzuki told a press conference.

"At the moment, I intend to attend the meeting," Suzuki added.

