BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election Run-Off With 54% Of Vote-BVA POLL FOR RTL AND ORANGE

BVA POLL FOR RTL AND ORANGE: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 54% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE ABSTENTION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 27% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,502 respondents conducted between April 13-14; margin of error +/- 2.5 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

Also Read: BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-OpinionWay-Kea Partners

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)