BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election Run-Off With 54% Of Vote-BVA POLL FOR RTL AND ORANGE
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 08:30 IST
BVA POLL FOR RTL AND ORANGE: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 54% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
* THE ABSTENTION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 27% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,502 respondents conducted between April 13-14; margin of error +/- 2.5 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
