Left Menu

Agra mob sets ablaze houses after Muslim man, Hindu woman `elope’

An angry mob on Friday set ablaze two houses belonging to the family of a man who had disappeared with a school student, said to be an adult in an interfaith relationship.Police said members of Dharam Jagran Samanvay Sangh torched the house belonging to Sajid, a gym owner, in the citys Runakta locality.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:30 IST
Agra mob sets ablaze houses after Muslim man, Hindu woman `elope’
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An angry mob on Friday set ablaze two houses belonging to the family of a man who had disappeared with a school student, said to be an adult in an interfaith relationship.

Police said members of "Dharam Jagran Samanvay Sangh" torched the house belonging to Sajid, a gym owner, in the city's Runakta locality. An adjoining house, belonging to the family, was also set on fire.

The mob was demanding the arrest of the man they accused of kidnapping the woman, who police say is 22 years old. Shops in the local Runakta market also downed shutters over the demand.

There were no reports of any injuries in the attack on the gym owner's home.

The police post in-charge was suspended after the incident for negligence and a probe was ordered against the Sikandra station house officer.

"If found guilty, action will be taken against him as well,'' Agra's Senior Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Singh told reporters.

The girl, who is a class 11 student, went missing on Monday. She was traced two days later by police, but Sajid's whereabouts were not known.

Her family members had lodged a missing person's report, prompting a police search for the couple.

But in a video that surfaced on social media, the woman said she is an adult and had gone willingly with the man.

"Both are adults," SSP Singh told reporters. He said police will produce the woman in court. This couldn't be done so far because of the holidays.

He said an FIR has been registered against members of the group that set the houses on fire and they will be arrested soon.

The woman's family has also lodged a police complaint against the gym owner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022