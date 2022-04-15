Left Menu

Over 260gm heroin recovered in Assam, 1 held

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:03 IST
Over 260gm heroin recovered in Assam, 1 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected drug peddler was arrested, and heroin was recovered from his possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Friday.

The arrest and recovery were made during checking of a bus coming from Manipur in Lahorijan area on Thursday night, they said. A joint team of police and CRPF personnel had set up a checkpoint in the area based on information about possible transportation of illegal drugs, the police said.

While searching the vehicle, the security team recovered 20 soap cases filled with 267.29 gm of suspected heroin, they said.

A 32-year-old man from Senapati district of Manipur was arrested in this connection, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022