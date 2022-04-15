Left Menu

Migrant labourer murdered in Punjab

The accused, Janjay Bakshi, also from Jharkhand and currently staying in Maili village, has been arrested, they said.Anoop was returning home after working in the fields. When he reached the outskirts of Maili village, Bakshi hit him on the head with a wooden stick.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:19 IST
Migrant labourer murdered in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A migrant laborer was killed allegedly by another worker in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anoop (28), a native of Jharkhand who was residing in Hoshiarpur's Maili village. The accused, Janjay Bakshi, also from Jharkhand and currently staying in Maili village, has been arrested, they said.

Anoop was returning home after working in the fields. When he reached the outskirts of Maili village, Bakshi hit him on the head with a wooden stick. Anoop died on the spot, police said.

Some passers-by noticed this, caught Bakshi, and handed him over to the police, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Chabbewal police station, Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh said a case is being registered in connection with the incident.

The motive behind the crime is being ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022