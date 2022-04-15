MP: Janpad panchayat CEO, employee held for accepting Rs 4 lakh bribe in Chhindwara

The Lokayukta police on Friday caught the driver of the chief executive officer (CEO) of a Janpad Panchayat while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of his employer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. The Lokayukta police had received a tip-off that Surendra Kumar, the CEO of Junnardeo, had demanded Rs 4.25 lakh bribe for sanctioning development works in Kukar Pani village under Junnardeo tehsil from the panchayat secretary's son, an official said.

A trap was laid and Kumar's driver Mithun Pawar was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4 lakh on behalf of his employer at the tehsil office, he said.

Both Kumar and his driver were arrested and a case was registered against them, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)