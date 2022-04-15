Left Menu

Andhra: Police seizes worth Rs 1.90 cr unaccounted cash from passengers in bus, 2 held

The Krishna District Police in Andhra Pradesh on Friday arrested two people for carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.90 crore during the routine checking of buses.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:08 IST
Andhra: Police seizes worth Rs 1.90 cr unaccounted cash from passengers in bus, 2 held
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Krishna District Police in Andhra Pradesh on Friday arrested two people for carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.90 crore during the routine checking of buses. The accused were identified as Malladi Murali Mohan and Srinu, the police said.

"During routine checking of buses in Garikapadu, Jaggayyapeta of Krishna district after Rs 1.90 cr of unaccounted cash was seized from their possession," said Nageswara Reddy, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Nandigama. The two could not produce any documentation for the same, therefore it was declared unaccountable cash and will be handed over to the Income Tax department, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022