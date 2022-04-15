Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. Medics said more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year. AP FGN60 CHINA-RUSSIA-SCIENTIST China plays down top Russian scientist’s charge that Beijing puts science cooperation ‘on hold’ post-Ukraine crisis Beijing: China on Friday downplayed the report that its scientists have withheld cooperation with their Russian counterparts after the Ukraine crisis, saying the bilateral collaboration in science and technology has been gaining momentum and has “immense potential”. By K J M Varma LEGAL: LGD6 SC-BCI-LEGAL EDUCATION Earmarked 500 law colleges which are sub-standard, surprise inspections to be done: BCI to SC New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has told the Supreme Court that it has earmarked about 500 law colleges throughout the country which are sub-standard/below standard and a team led by some former judges/senior advocates and others plans to conduct surprise visits of such establishments and in case of any deficiencies, steps would be taken for their closure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)