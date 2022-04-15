Left Menu

Germany and European partners condemn violence in East Jerusalem

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:20 IST
The foreign ministries of Germany, France, Italy and Spain condemned the violence on Friday in East Jerusalem in a joint statement.

"We call on all sides to exercise maximum restraint as well as to refrain from violence and from all forms of provocation," spokespersons for the ministries said in their statement.

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

