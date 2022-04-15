Germany and European partners condemn violence in East Jerusalem
- Country:
- Germany
The foreign ministries of Germany, France, Italy and Spain condemned the violence on Friday in East Jerusalem in a joint statement.
"We call on all sides to exercise maximum restraint as well as to refrain from violence and from all forms of provocation," spokespersons for the ministries said in their statement.
At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- East Jerusalem
- France
- Jerusalem
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Israeli
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-BVA Poll For RTL And Orange
Health News Roundup: Rare upsurge in bird flu makes for the worst-ever crisis in France; Shanghai reports 4,144 new asymptomatic, 358 new symptomatic COVID cases for March 31 and more
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-OpinionWay-Kea Partners
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-IFOP-Fiducial Poll