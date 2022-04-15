Left Menu

Supreme Court grants bail to accused suffering from HIV

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a man accused in several criminal cases after observing that he is suffering from HIV and appears to be immuno compromised.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:20 IST
Supreme Court grants bail to accused suffering from HIV
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a man accused in several criminal cases after observing that he is suffering from HIV and appears to be immuno compromised. A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha granted bail to a man observing his HIV medical report.

According to the medical report of the accused, the patient has severe dyspnoea at rest and is unable to walk without support. Due to being immuno-compromised, he is at risk of having repeated infections. The patient requires regular treatment and follow up. "Having regard to the peculiar circumstances of the case given that the petitioner is suffering from HIV and appears to be immuno compromised, this Court is of the opinion that a case for grant of bail is made out," the top court said.

The Court said that the petitioner shall be enlarged on bail subject to such terms and conditions imposed by the trial court. The top court also directed the concerned Court to give the benefit of various conditions to petitioners under Section 34(2) of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 of expeditious disposal of his appeal.

The Court noted that several cases are pending against him. The top Court said that the High Court shall take appropriate steps to bear and dispose of the petitioner's appeal at its earliest convenience. Further, the petitioner is at liberty to claim anonymization of the records to suppress his identity in accordance with the law, the top Court said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
2
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
3
Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - source

Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - sour...

 Germany
4
S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022